BRIEF-Leaf Group files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million

Feb 24 Leaf Group Ltd:

* Leaf Group files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million

* Leaf Group - in addition selling shareholders may offer up to 8 million shares of co's common stock Source text:(bit.ly/2lOaDIL) Further company coverage:
