BRIEF-Leaf Group Q1 loss per share $0.50

May 4 Leaf Group Ltd:

* Leaf Group Ltd Reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $27.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $26.6 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.50

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
