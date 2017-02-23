版本:
2017年 2月 24日

BRIEF-Leaf group qtrly loss per share $0.31

Feb 23 Leaf Group Ltd:

* Leaf Group Ltd reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Leaf Group Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.31

* Leaf Group Ltd qtrly total revenue $34.0 million versus $34.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.21, revenue view $34.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
