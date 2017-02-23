BRIEF-Leaf group qtrly loss per share $0.31

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
Feb 23 Leaf Group Ltd:
* Leaf Group Ltd reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Leaf Group Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.31
* Leaf Group Ltd qtrly total revenue $34.0 million versus $34.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.21, revenue view $34.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.