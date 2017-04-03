版本:
2017年 4月 4日

BRIEF-Leaf Group says Rachel Glaser to resign as chief financial officer

April 3 Leaf Group Ltd -

* On March 31, 2017, Rachel Glaser notified co that she will be resigning as company's chief financial officer- sec filing

* Glaser intends to remain employed in her current position with company until early May 2017 - sec filing Source text: [bit.ly/2oCLgst] Further company coverage:
