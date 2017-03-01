版本:
BRIEF-Leagold announces pricing of subscription receipt offering

March 1 Leagold Mining Corp:

* Leagold announces pricing of subscription receipt offering

* Leagold mining corp says 63.6 million subscription receipts will be sold at a price of c$2.75 per subscription receipt

* Net proceeds of offering will be used to fund portion of purchase price to acquire los filos gold mine from goldcorp inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
