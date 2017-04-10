版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 10日 星期一 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-Leagold Mining retains services of Renmark Financial Communications

April 10 Leagold Mining Corp

* Has retained services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc to provide support to investor relations activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
