BRIEF-Leap Therapeutics reports qtrly net loss per share $1.39

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Leap Therapeutics Inc:
* Leap Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Leap Therapeutics Inc - net loss was $9.4 million for Q1 of 2017, compared to $5.1 million for same period in 2016
* Leap Therapeutics Inc - cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $23.8 million at March 31, 2017
* Leap Therapeutics Inc qtrly net loss per share $1.39
* Leap Therapeutics Inc - research and development expenses were $6.4 million for Q1 2017, compared to $4.1 million for same period in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project