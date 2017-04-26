BRIEF-Lear reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $4.27

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
* says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
April 26 Lear Corp
* Lear reports record first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $4.27
* Q1 earnings per share $4.35
* Q1 sales $5.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.91 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 sales about $19.5 billion
Says 2017 financial outlook is unchanged from prior outlook
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada