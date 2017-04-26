版本:
BRIEF-Lear reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $4.27

April 26 Lear Corp

* Lear reports record first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $4.27

* Q1 earnings per share $4.35

* Q1 sales $5.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.91 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $3.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $19.5 billion

* Says 2017 financial outlook is unchanged from prior outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
