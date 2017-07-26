FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天内
BRIEF-Lear sees FY 2017 sales about $20 billion
2017年7月26日 / 上午11点23分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Lear sees FY 2017 sales about $20 billion

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Lear Corp:

* Lear reports record second quarter 2017 sales and earnings and increases full year financial outlook

* Q2 sales $5.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.9 billion

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $4.39

* Q2 earnings per share $4.49

* Sees FY 2017 sales about $20 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $4.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lear corp says lear is increasing its full year 2017 financial outlook for sales, earnings and free cash flow

* Lear Corp sees full year 2017 core operating earnings are expected to be about $1.65 billion

* Lear Corp sees full year 2017 capital spending is expected to be $560 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $16.14, revenue view $19.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lear Corp sees full year 2017 adjusted net income is expected to be approximately $1.1 billion.

* Lear Corp sees full year 2017 free cash flow is forecast to be approximately $1.1 billion. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

