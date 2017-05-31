BRIEF-Leclanché says Swiss headquarters fully operational following fire

May 31 Leclanche Sa
* Leclanché's swiss headquarters fully operational following
fire on 22 may
* Corporate headquarters at Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland,
is fully operational following fire that took place there on
22nd may
* 60 employees at Yverdon-les-Bains are back to work on site
as normal and battery production has restarted
* Property has been fully decontaminated and cleaned by a
specialist team
* Further refurbishment needs to be done in company's
offices and this will be completed within next two months
* Refurbishment work will not affect Leclanché's day-to-day
operations
* Fire did not reach Leclanché's adjoining production
building which was only affected by fume emissions
