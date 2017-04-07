版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 8日 星期六 00:54 BJT

BRIEF-Leclanche announces 2.7 mln Sfr equity investment by Baring Asset Management

April 7 Leclanche SA

* Says announces 2.7 million Swiss franc equity investment by Baring Asset Management as part of broader capital raising

* Says further fundraising is on track and we look forward to updating market in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐