BRIEF-Leclanche FY 2016 EBITDA loss at CHF 27.5 mln

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
April 5 Leclanche SA:
* Said on Tuesday increased revenue by 56% in full year 2016 financial results and achieves key growth plan milestones
* Said consolidated revenues for FY 2016 were 28.5 million Swiss francs ($28.44 million), up by 56% year-on-year
* EBITDA loss for the year amounts to 27.5 million francs compared with the loss of 26.0 million francs in 2015
* Excl all one-off, exceptional and non-recurring items the loss was 18.6 million francs, representing a 54% improvement compared to 2015 in terms of net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0021 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JOHANNESBURG, May 24 South Africa's biggest private hospital group, Mediclinic International, reported a 19 percent drop in underlying full-year earnings on Wednesday as regulations in the Middle East weighed on profits.
* SAYS BUYS SWISS TOWERS FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 430 MILLION EUROS