BRIEF-Leclanche FY 2016 EBITDA loss at CHF 27.5 mln

April 5 Leclanche SA:

* Said on Tuesday increased revenue by 56% in full year 2016 financial results and achieves key growth plan milestones

* Said consolidated revenues for FY 2016 were 28.5 million Swiss francs ($28.44 million), up by 56% year-on-year

* EBITDA loss for the year amounts to 27.5 million francs compared with the loss of 26.0 million francs in 2015

* Excl all one-off, exceptional and non-recurring items the loss was 18.6 million francs, representing a 54% improvement compared to 2015 in terms of net sales