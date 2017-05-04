BRIEF-Lee enterprises reports Q2 earnings per share $0.11

May 4 Lee Enterprises Inc:

* Lee enterprises reports second fiscal quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 revenue fell 9.2 percent to $133.4 million

* Expect cost reductions co made in march quarter to have a significant impact on second half of year and into 2018

* Increasing previously announced guidance of cash costs to down 6.0-6.5pct for fiscal 2017

