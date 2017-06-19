版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 00:20 BJT

BRIEF-Lee Enterprises says to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, Illinois

June 19 Lee Enterprises Inc:

* Lee Enterprises to buy Dispatch-Argus of Moline, Rock Island, IL

* Purchase price is $7.15 million, including an adjustment for working capital

* Expect acquisition to provide immediate value, accretive to both earnings and free cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐