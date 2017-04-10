版本:
2017年 4月 11日

BRIEF-LeEco says merger agreement to acquire Vizio will not proceed due to regulatory headwinds

April 10 (Reuters) -

* LeEco - LeEco Global Group Ltd's merger agreement to acquire vizio will not proceed due to regulatory headwinds

* LeEco - LeEco, Vizio reached new agreement under which cos will continue to explore opportunities and to bring Vizio products to China market

