BRIEF-Legacy Reserves announces Q4 and annual 2016 results and 2017 guidance

Feb 22 Legacy Reserves Lp

* Legacy Reserves Lp announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 results and 2017 guidance

* Legacy Reserves Lp - annual production of 43,803 boe/d up 14% from 38,523 boe/d in 2015

* Sees 2017 total production 15,369 - 15,760 mboe

* Sees 2017 average daily production 42,107 - 43,178 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
