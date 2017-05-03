版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-LEGACY RESERVES LP ANNOUNCES QTRLY NET INCOME PER UNIT $0.16

May 3 Legacy Reserves Lp:

* LEGACY RESERVES LP ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2017 RESULTS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL UPDATE

* LEGACY RESERVES LP QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 42,422 BOE/D VERSUS 45,527 BOE/D

* LEGACY RESERVES LP - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $99.5 MILLION VERSUS $65.9 MILLION; QTRLY NET INCOME PER UNIT $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
