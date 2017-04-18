BRIEF-LegacyTexas Financial Group reports Q1 earnings per share $0.39

April 18 LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc -

* LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc reports first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 core earnings per share $0.37

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.39

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc says net interest income for quarter ended march 31, 2017 was $76.5 million, a $2.5 million increase from q4 of 2016

