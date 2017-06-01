BRIEF-Legend Gold to raise capital through private placement, consolidate shares

June 1 Legend Gold Corp
* Legend announces property update, share consolidation,
financing, and restructuring of debt
* Legend Gold Corp - says consolidate all of co's issued,
outstanding common shares on basis of 10 pre-consolidation
shares for 1 post-consolidated share
* Legend gold corp - to raise new capital through
non-brokered private placement of 2 million units at
post-consolidated price of $0.20 per unit
* Legend Gold Corp - management will continue to evaluate
business combinations with similar companies working in africa
* Legend gold corp - legend will also continue to evaluate
new property acquisitions in mali and neighbouring countries in
west africa
