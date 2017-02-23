版本:
BRIEF-Legend Power announces results for first quarter 2017

Feb 23 Legend Power Systems Inc -

* Legend power announces results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 revenue C$644,800

* Qtrly net loss C$477,755 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
