中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Legg Mason preliminary AUM of about $731 bln as of April 30

May 10 Legg Mason Inc

* Legg mason inc - reported preliminary assets under management of approximately $731 billion as of april 30, 2017

* Legg mason reports assets under management and flows for april 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
