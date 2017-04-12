版本:
2017年 4月 12日 星期三

BRIEF-Legg Mason reports AUM and flows for March 2017

April 12 Legg Mason Inc

* Legg Mason reports assets under management and flows for March 2017

* Preliminary assets under management of approximately $728.4 billion as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
