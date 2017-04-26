版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 04:19 BJT

BRIEF-Legg Mason reports Q4 earnings per share $0.76

April 26 Legg Mason Inc:

* Legg Mason reports results for fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year-end 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $0.76

* Q4 revenue rose 17 percent to $723.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $701.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐