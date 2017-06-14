版本:
BRIEF-Legg Mason says CEO Joseph Sullivan's FY 2017 total compensation was $8.9 million

June 14 Legg Mason Inc:

* CEO Joseph Sullivan's FY 2017 total compensation was $8.9 million versus $10.2 million for FY 2016 - SEC filing

* CFO Peter Nachtwey‍​'s total compensation for FY 2017 was $3.3 million versus $3.4 million in FY 2016‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2sAThCQ) Further company coverage:
