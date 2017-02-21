版本:
BRIEF-Leggett & Platt announces quarterly dividend of $0.34

Feb 21 Leggett & Platt Inc:

* Leggett & Platt announces quarterly dividend of $.34

* Q1 dividend of $.34 per share, an increase of $.02 per share or 6.3 pct versus q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
