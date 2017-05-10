版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日 星期三 18:35 BJT

BRIEF-Legrand, North and Central America acquires Afco Systems

May 10 LEGRAND SA

* LEGRAND, NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA EXPANDS DATA CENTER CAPABILITIES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF AFCO SYSTEMS SOURCE TEXT FOR EIKON: FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
