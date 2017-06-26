版本:
BRIEF-Leidos and AT&T to implement software defined networking for the Defense Information Systems Agency

June 26 Leidos Holdings Inc

* Leidos and AT&T to implement software defined networking for the Defense Information Systems Agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
