BRIEF-Leidos and Fortinet partner to deliver managed security services

BRIEF-Bristow Group Q4 adjusted loss per share $1.15
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
April 25 Fortinet Inc
* Leidos and Fortinet partner to deliver managed security services
* Leidos Holdings - have signed partnering agreement for Leidos to act as an expert service provider for fortinet security fabric portfolio of solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bristow group reports fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results
* Ddr prices $450 million offering of 4.700% senior unsecured notes
* Khalkos signs option agreement with dundee precious metals inc. For the Malartic property