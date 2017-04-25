版本:
BRIEF-Leidos and Fortinet partner to deliver managed security services

April 25 Fortinet Inc

* Leidos and Fortinet partner to deliver managed security services

* Leidos Holdings - have signed partnering agreement for Leidos to act as an expert service provider for fortinet security fabric portfolio of solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
