BRIEF-Leidos Holdings Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.88 from continuing operations

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Leidos Holdings Inc
* Leidos holdings inc - company affirms previously issued fiscal year 2017 guidance
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.29, revenue view $10.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Leidos holdings, inc. Reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.88 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $2.58 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.54 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations
* Leidos holdings inc qtrly net business bookings totaled $1.7 billion in quarter, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 0.7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.