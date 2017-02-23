BRIEF-Leidos Holdings reports Q4 revenue of $2.58 billion

Feb 23 Leidos Holdings Inc

* Leidos Holdings Inc - New business bookings totaled $1.84 billion in Q4 of fiscal year 2016 and $6.95 billion for fiscal year 2016

* Sees 2017 revenues of $10.0 billion to $10.4 billion

* Leidos Holdings, Inc. reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 revenue $2.58 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.55 billion

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.75 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share $0.39 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 cash flows provided by operating activities from continuing operations at or above $475 million

* Leidos Holdings Inc-Sees 2017 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $3.05 to $3.35

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.24, revenue view $10.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Leidos Holdings Inc - Company's backlog of signed business orders at end of fiscal year 2016 was $17.74 billion