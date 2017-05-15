版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一

BRIEF-Leidos to provide Hazmat services at federalized airports

May 15 Leidos Holdings Inc

* Leidos to provide Hazmat services at federalized airports

* Leidos Holdings - single-award, firm fixed-price contract has one-year base period of performance, four one-year options, total contract value of $45 million

* Leidos - awarded prime contract by transportation security administration to provide hazardous materials management at over 440 airport checkpoints Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
