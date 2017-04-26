BRIEF-Lemaitre sees q2 earnings per share $0.70

BRIEF-Coca-Cola signs letter of intent for bottling territory in Northeast
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast
April 26 Lemaitre Vascular Inc
* Lemaitre q1 2017 record sales $24.1 mm (+19%), net income $3.2 mm (+49%)
* Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Qtrly sales of $24.1 million up 19% versus. Q1 2016
* Lemaitre Vascular Inc sees q2 sales $25.4 million; sees q2 earnings per share $0.17
* Lemaitre Vascular Inc sees fy 2017 sales $100.5 million; sees q2 earnings per share $0.70
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $23.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $25.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $99.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Two harbors investment corp - its intention to contribute its portfolio of commercial real estate assets to granite point mortgage trust inc.
* Manitok Energy Inc. Announces amended terms for the lease issuance and drilling commitment agreement