2017年 4月 27日

BRIEF-Lemaitre sees q2 earnings per share $0.70

April 26 Lemaitre Vascular Inc

* Lemaitre q1 2017 record sales $24.1 mm (+19%), net income $3.2 mm (+49%)

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Qtrly sales of $24.1 million up 19% versus. Q1 2016

* Lemaitre Vascular Inc sees q2 sales $25.4 million; sees q2 earnings per share $0.17

* Lemaitre Vascular Inc sees fy 2017 sales $100.5 million; sees q2 earnings per share $0.70

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $23.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $25.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $99.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
