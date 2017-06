BRIEF-Lending Club reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.02

May 4 LendingClub Corp

* LendingClub corp - qtrly originations $1,958.7 million versus $2,750.0 million

* Lending Club reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.02

* Q1 loss per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $124.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $122.8 million

* Sees full year 2017 total net revenue in range of $575 million to $595 million

* Sees Q2 2017 total net revenue in range of $132 million to $137 million

* LendingClub Corp - sees FY net loss in range of $77 million to $67 million

* FY2017 revenue view $590.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LendingClub Corp - sees q2 net loss $35 million to $30 million

* Q2 revenue view $137.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00, revenue view $137.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00, revenue view $137.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $590.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S