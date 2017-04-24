版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-Lendingclub CEO'S 2016 total compensation was $11.4 mln

April 24 Lendingclub Corp:

* CEO Scott Sanborn's 2016 total compensation was $11.4 million which inlcudes stock awards of $5 million Source text: (bit.ly/2oEUKlE) Further company coverage:
