BRIEF-Lendingtree acquires MagnifyMoney for about 39.5 mln

June 20 LendingTree Inc-
* LendingTree acquires MagnifyMoney
* LendingTree Inc says acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $39.5 million
* Total consideration consists of $29.5 million in cash at closing, and contingent consideration payments of up to $10 million
* LendingTree Inc says contingent consideration shall be payable in form of restricted stock unit awards
* Co's unit has acquired company that operates MagnifyMoney.com Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.