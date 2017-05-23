BRIEF-Lendingtree reports offering of $200 mln of convertible senior notes

May 23 Lendingtree Inc:

* Lendingtree announces offering of $200 million of convertible senior notes due 2022

* Lendingtree inc - it intends to offer, $200 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2022 in a private placement

* Lendingtree inc - notes will pay interest semiannually in arrears on june 1 and december 1 of each year, beginning on december 1, 2017

* Lendingtree inc - notes will mature on june 1, 2022, unless earlier repurchased or converted