BRIEF-LendingTree reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

Feb 23 LendingTree Inc

* LendingTree Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in range of $93 - $97 million, or 33 pct-39 pct compared to full-year 2016

* LendingTree reports record 4Q & FY 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations

* Sees Q1 revenue $122 million to $126 million

* Sees FY revenue $500 million to $520 million

* Q4 revenue $100.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $97.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LendingTree Inc sees Q1 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in range of $20.5 - $22.0 million, implying year-over-year growth of 30 pct - 39 pct