BRIEF-Lennar Q2 EPS $0.91

June 20 Lennar Corp:

* Lennar reports second quarter EPS of $0.91

* Q2 earnings per share $0.91

* Q2 revenue $3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.87 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lennar Corp - qtrly deliveries of 7,710 homes - up 15%

* Lennar Corp - qtrly new orders of 8,898 homes - up 12%

* Lennar Corp quarter-end backlog of 10,201 homes - up 13%; quarter-end backlog dollar value of $4.0 billion - up 20%

* Lennar Corp qtrly gross margin on home sales of 21.5%, compared to 23.1%, improved sequentially 40 basis points from Q1 2017

* Lennar Corp says 3% increase in average sales price of homes delivered in q2