BRIEF-Lennar reports Q1 EPS $0.56

March 21 Lennar Corp:

* Lennar reports first quarter EPS of $0.56

* Q1 revenue $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.19 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lennar Corp qtrly deliveries of 5,453 homes - up 13%

* quarter-End backlog of 9,017 homes - up 18%

* Qtrly gross margin on home sales of 21.1%, compared to 22.7%

* Lennar Corp qtrly new orders dollar value of $2.4 billion - up 16%

* Average sales price of homes delivered was $365,000 in q1 of 2017, consistent with q1 of 2016