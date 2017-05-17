版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四 03:59 BJT

BRIEF-Lennox International increases dividend 19 percent

May 17 Lennox International Inc

* Lennox International increases dividend 19 percent

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.51per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐