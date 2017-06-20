版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 05:14 BJT

BRIEF-Leo Acquisitions announces increases to non-brokered private placement offering

June 20 Leo Acquisitions Corp-

* Leo Acquisitions Corp announces increase to non-brokered private placement offering of common shares

* Leo Acquisitions Corp - increased offering will consist of an offering of up to 1.8 million common shares of company at of $0.055 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
