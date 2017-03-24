BRIEF-Leon Capital Partners reports 9.5 pct stake in Ruby Tuesday as of March 15, 2017- sec filing

March 24 Leon Capital Partners LLC:

* Leon Capital Partners, Llc reports 9.5 percent stake in ruby Tuesday Inc as of March 15, 2017- sec filing

* Leon Capital Partners Llc says purchased shares of Ruby Tuesday based on belief that shares, when purchased, were "undervalued"

* Leon Capital Partners LLC says intend to engage in communications with management and board of Ruby Tuesday Source text (bit.ly/2n00ohG) Further company coverage: