BRIEF-Leucadia National Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.75

April 27 Leucadia National Corp:

* Leucadia National Corporation announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.75

* Qtrly net revenues $2.9 billion versus $2.02 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
