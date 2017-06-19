版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-Leucadia National reports a 5 pct stake in Fiesta Restaurant

June 19 Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc

* Leucadia National Corp reports a 5 percent stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group as of June 9 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sIYeJQ) Further company coverage:
