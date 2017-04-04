BRIEF-Leucrotta announces a significant increase in production

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Leucrotta Exploration Inc:
* Leucrotta announces a significant increase in production and a material extension to the boundaries of company's lower montney turbidite light oil resource play
* Leucrotta Exploration Inc - as a result of tie-in of four wells, Leucrotta has increased production to over 3,000 boepd (25pct oil and ngls)
* Leucrotta Exploration Inc - estimates it will exit 2017 with annualized cash flow of approximately $25 million and net debt of approximately $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm