BRIEF-Lexicon Pharmac reports positive late-stage data on diabetes drug

June 9 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc-
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reports positive top-line results
in phase 3 intandem3 study for sotagliflozin in patients with
type 1 diabetes
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc - study met its primary
endpoint
* Sotagliflozin demonstrated a generally well tolerated
safety profile during a 24-week treatment period
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc - sotagliflozin demonstrates
statistically significant benefit in primary endpoint
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc - results support a unique
drug profile as an sglt1 and sglt2 inhibitor
