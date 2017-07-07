FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Lexicon Pharmaceuticals amends collaboration and license agreement
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
路透调查
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
深度分析
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
中国财经
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月7日 / 下午1点35分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Lexicon Pharmaceuticals amends collaboration and license agreement

1 分钟阅读

July 7 (Reuters) - Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals - on july 1, 2017, entered into an amendment to collaboration and license agreement with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GMBH

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc - remain eligible to receive an aggregate of $210 million upon achievement of amended clinical development milestones

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals - remain eligible to receive up to $220 million upon achievement of specified regulatory milestones

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals - remain eligible to receive up to $990 million upon the achievement of specified commercial milestones

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals - under amended milestones, eligible to receive up to $110 million upon achievement of 4 milestones

* Lexicon Pharma-pursuant to amendment, co eligible to $100 million upon achievement of milestone based on results of studies in type 2 diabetes patients Source text - bit.ly/2uRPbnA Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below