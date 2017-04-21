BRIEF-Lexicon Pharmaceuticals enters into sixth amendment to loan and security agreement

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 21 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc-
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals-on April 20, units entered into sixth amendment to loan and security agreement and to other loan documents with istar lex lender
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals- amendment extends maturity date of mortgage on our facilities in woodlands, texas from april 2017 to april 2018 - sec filing
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc - under amendment mortgage loan's monthly payment amount and fixed interest rate are each unchanged
* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc - amendment provides that co will maintain liquid assets of at least $50 million Source text: (bit.ly/2oSrZFt) Further company coverage:
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022