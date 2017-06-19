版本:
BRIEF-Lexicon Pharmaceuticals says Xermelo 250 mg has been included as a recommended treatment option in latest national comprehensive cancer network

June 19 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc - Xermelo 250 mg has been included as a recommended treatment option in latest national comprehensive cancer network

* Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc - Xermelo has also been included in NCCN Drugs & Biologics Compendium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
