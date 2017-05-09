BRIEF-Lexington Realty Trust reports Q1 EPS $0.17

May 9 Lexington Realty Trust
* Lexington Realty Trust reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $96.1 million versus $111.3 million
* Qtrly net income attributable to common shareholders $0.17
per diluted common share
* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations available to all
equityholders and unitholders $0.23 per diluted common share
* Sees net income attributable to common shareholders per
diluted common share for year 2017 will be within $0.57- $0.61
* Reaffirming its adjusted company FFO for year ended
December 31, 2017
