BRIEF-Lexington Realty Trust reports Q1 EPS $0.17

May 9 Lexington Realty Trust

* Lexington Realty Trust reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $96.1 million versus $111.3 million

* Qtrly net income attributable to common shareholders $0.17 per diluted common share

* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations available to all equityholders and unitholders $0.23 per diluted common share

* Sees net income attributable to common shareholders per diluted common share for year 2017 will be within $0.57- $0.61

* Reaffirming its adjusted company FFO for year ended December 31, 2017